OTTAWA -- With long lines forming at Ottawa's only COVID-19 testing facility with available appointments this weekend, a new drive-thru testing centre has set up at Canadian Tire Centre.

In partnership with Ottawa Public Health, the Ottawa Senators and the Senators Community Foundation announced that two parking lots at the NHL arena in the west-end will serve at COVID-19 drive-thru testing centres this weekend.

A 2-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing pop-up has just opened at the Canadian Tire Center. 4 lanes are open today from 12:30 to 6pm for OHIP patients who are 2 or older. Thanks to @QCHOttawa and its many paramedic friends from the region! Sunday’s hours confirmed later. pic.twitter.com/jsktFWo7vN — Hôpital Montfort (@hopitalmontfort) September 19, 2020

The pop-up site, which will serve as a line-up drive-thru location, will not require advance appointment.

The hours of operation for the drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend are:

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say only OHIP patients over the age of 2 will be permitted to get a COVID-19 test at Canadian Tire Centre this weekend.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital tweeted its thanks to paramedic partners from Renfrew County, Cornwall, Durham, Haliburton, Prince Edward County, Leeds-Grenville, Prescott-Russell and Lanark for their assistance with the COVID-19 clinic.

Just opened 2-day drive-thru COVID test pop-up @CdnTireCtr. Today 12:30-6 pm, for those 2 years & older. BIG tks to paramedic partners @renctyparamedics, Cornwall, @DurhamParamedic, @HaliburtonMedic, Hastings Prince Edward, Kawartha, @LanarkMedic, @LGparamedics, Prescott-Russell pic.twitter.com/cmI0XfdqlO — Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) September 19, 2020

There were only two COVID-19 testing facilities open in Ottawa this weekend– the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park on Coventry Road.

Social media posts showed parents lining up before dawn on Saturday to get a COVID-19 test for their child at Brewer Arena.

"We knew it was going to be jam packed," said Vanessa Malherbe, who arrive at Brewer Arena with the family at 5 a.m.

"At 7:30 a.m., they gave us a ticket to come back at 11:30 a.m. so no one had to wait."

Both CHEO and the Ottawa Hospital told CTV News Ottawa at 1 p.m. there was still testing capacity available for the day at Brewer Arena.

Some parents told CTV News Ottawa the children testing line at the Brewer Arena reached capacity at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 90 minutes after opening.

Postmedia reporter Jon Willing reported 100 families were in the CHEO line at Brewer Arena by 6:30 a.m.

Miriam Mottiar said on Twitter that a family member got to Brewer Arena at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and was third in line.

Mottiar said her spouse received a ticket to come back at 11:30 a.m., adding her kid is sick and she cannot work as a physician until he has a negative test.

He has now been given a ticket to come back at 11:30am at which time we will wait another 60-90min, apparently. People from yesterday are arriving with tickets for 9am. This new process was not advertised and apparently folks are pretty upset. — Miriam Mottiar (@MMottiar) September 19, 2020

There were no appointments available for the drive-thru testing centre on Coventry Road this weekend.