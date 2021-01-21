OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 180 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than a week.

Six more Ottawa residents have also died due to COVID-19. The six deaths are the highest single-day report of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since May 23.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 12,674 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 415 deaths.

The 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday is the highest one-day total in Ottawa since Jan. 10, when 184 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. Ottawa Public Health had reported fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for three straight days: 67 cases on Wednesday, 56 on Tuesday and 85 cases of novel coronavirus on Monday.

Ontario health officials reported 2,632 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario Thursday. Health officials announced 897 cases in Toronto, 412 in Peel Region and 245 in York Region. Ontario health officials had reported 162 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 73.5 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.5 per cent (Jan. 13 - Jan. 19)

Reproduction number: 0.87 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 21,951

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

Ottawa Public Health says the city received 2,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 18.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 1,056 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 1,057 cases on Wednesday.

A total 11,203 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (904 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 15 new cases (1,591 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 49 new cases (2,705 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 27 new cases (1,757 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 19 new cases (1,656 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 24 new cases (1,504 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 15 new cases (916 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Eight new cases (572 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Five new cases (639 total cases)

90+ years old: Three new cases (426 total cases)

Unknown: 1 new cases (4 cases total)

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 38 people currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Seven people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is 10 to 19 years old, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, six are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), six are in their 60s (two are in the ICU), seven are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), 11 are in their 80s (One is in the ICU), and five are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,424 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 19. A total 6,220 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 29 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Here's a look at the COVID-19 cases reported across the region on Thursday:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 32 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health: Three cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new outbreak has been declared at Rockcliffe Retirement Residence. One staff member has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

There is also a new outbreak at Little Acorn Early Learning Centre. Three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at an Ottawa group home.

There are five active community outbreaks. Two are linked to a corporate office, one at a distribution centre, one at a health workplace and one at a services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services - Home Child Care - 29101 Greenboro Children's Centre Little Acorn Early Learning Centre (NEW) Montessori by Brightpath Ruddy Family Y Child Care Services à l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée – 28627 Wee Watch Nepean – Home Child Care - 29084

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Colonel By Retirement Home Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Granite Ridge long-term care home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29045 Group Home - 29049 Group Home - 29052 Hillel Lodge Madonna Care Community Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark long-term care home Rockcliffe Retirement Residence (NEW) Shelter - 28365 Sisters of Charity Couvent Mont Saint-Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Supported Independent Living - 28110 Supported Independent Living - 29100 The Ravines Independent Living Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).