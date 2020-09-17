OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

The Ontario Government is making an announcement at an Ottawa hospital this morning

Hours extended at Ottawa's COVID-19 testing centre as lineups grow

First high school closed in Ontario due to COVID-19 cases is in Pembroke

60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday

University of Ottawa, Algonquin College report COVID-19 cases

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open today from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ontario Government makes announcement at Queensway-Carleton Hospital

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod will make an announcement at the Queensway Carleton Hospital this morning.

MacLeod will be joined by MPP Jeremy Roberts, MPP Goldie Ghamari, Dr. Andrew Faulkner of the Queensway Carleton Hospital and Cameron Love of the Ottawa Hospital.

As long-lines formed outside Ottawa's COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the two care clinics on Wednesday, plans were unveiled to expand testing hours.

The Ottawa Hospital says the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"We are working on ways to further expand hours as needed," said a statement from the Ottawa Hospital.

Mayor Jim Watson says the Montfort Hospital is working with city staff to identify a location in Ottawa's east-end for a new COVID-19 testing centre.

On Wednesday, both COVID-19 Care Clinics in Ottawa announced they were at capacity two hours before the scheduled closing.

Fellowes High School in Pembroke is closed until further notice following three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Renfrew County and District Health Unit ordered the school closed on Wednesday afternoon after a third staff member tested positive for the virus.

Classes began at the Pembroke high school on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the third straight day with over 50 new cases of the virus in Ottawa.

A resident at West End Villa has also died from novel coronavirus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,447 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 273 deaths.

COVID-19 on Campus

Both the University of Ottawa and Algonquin College reported new cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The University of Ottawa says an employee who worked at Tabaret Hall over the past week tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The University of Ottawa insists the risk to the community is considered low.

At Algonquin College, a student who has been on campus has been diagnosed with COVID-19.