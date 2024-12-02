Watertown, N.Y. residents react to first lake-effect snowfall of the season leaving 90 cm behind

WATERTOWN, N.Y. -

Parts of New York State experienced the first lake-effect snowfall over American Thanksgiving weekend.

In Watertown, N.Y. — a town of about 25,000 people — more than 90 centimetres (3 feet) of snow fell. The town is about 50 kilometres south of the Canadian border.

The snow stopped falling Monday, giving maintenance crews a chance to breathe a sigh of relief and catch up on clearing sidewalks and streets.

But some residents in the Empire State aren't fazed by the heavy snowfall, like Peter Russo.

"I've seen worse than this," he told CTV Ottawa.

"This is only an example of what's to come, you know? Wait for January when you get the real New York weather coming in."

Others don't like having to clear snow off their vehicles so early in the season.

"This morning, there was probably 2.5 feet of snow on it," said Don Roar as he stepped out of his pickup truck.

Non-drivers like Josh Hartigan don't have a vehicle, traveling everywhere in the town by foot.

He walks about one mile (1.6 km) to work.

"Some sidewalks are shoveled, but others are not really at all. It's pretty tough sometimes," he explained.

