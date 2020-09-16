OTTAWA -- A student at Algonquin College has tested positive for COVID-19, the first student to test positive for novel coronavirus since the new school year began last week.

In a statement, Algonquin College President Claude Brule said a student who has been on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Just as COVID-19 cases have risen in Ottawa and across the province, Algonquin College has also been affected," wrote Brule.

"Algonquin has had its first case of COVID-19 affecting a student who has been on campus. The student is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and we wish them a speedy and full recovery."

Algonquin College is working with Ottawa Public Health to assist them in contact tracing.

Brule adds any areas of the campus that the student may have visited are being identified and the necessary cleaning and disinfection measures will be applied.

Algonquin College has set up a website listing the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke campuses.

"Algonquin has had its first case of COVID-19 affecting a student who has been on-campus. The student is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and we wish them a speedy and full recovery."



See here for a message from President @claude_brule. https://t.co/tmUumkAcyj pic.twitter.com/VVFB7n3XrO — Algonquin College (@AlgonquinColleg) September 16, 2020

The University of Ottawa reported on Wednesday an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday night, Carleton University announced a student living in residence tested positive for the virus.