OTTAWA -- The University of Ottawa says the COVID-19 risks remain low to the university community after an employee tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the University of Ottawa reported a new positive COVID-19 case on campus Wednesday morning. A uOttawa employee who worked at Tabaret Hall over the past week has tested positive for COVID-19..

"Risks to the uOttawa community are considered as low, as all the safety protocols were followed," said the uOttawa statement.

"Nevertheless, the university is taking additional steps, including extra cleaning operations, to protect the health and safety of our university community."

Tabaret Hall is located at 550 Cumberland St. It is the location of administration spaces including the Registrar, Admissions and Financial Services, as well as the office suites of the Central Administration and Faculty of Social Sciences.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is now in the care of public health authorities.

The University of Ottawa says the most effective way to keep the risk of COVID-19 to the university community as low as possible is to follow the Ottawa Public Health guidelines, including wearing a mask while on campus, practice physical distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home if you're sick.