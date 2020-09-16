OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, with one additional death.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 315 new cases reported provincewide.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 3,447 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

An additional resident of West End Villa died, according to Extendicare, the company that manages the home. Ottawa Public Health says 273 residents have died of COVID-19.

There are 11 people in hospital, two more than Tuesday's report, and one person is in intensive care, up from zero on Tuesday.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at new COVID-19 cases around eastern Ontario and the Outaouais.

The figures for eastern Ontario come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases (220 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case (116 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases (367 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases (39 cases total)

The Quebec government reported 25 new cases in the Outaouais region, for a total of 1,039 since the pandemic began. 34 residents of the Outaouais have died.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now above 400 for the first time since May.

OPH says it is aware of 401 active cases of the COVID-19 in the city, up from 362 on Tuesday.

Twenty cases are newly considered resolved, bringing the recovery rate to 2,773 or 80.4 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (148 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (273 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (622 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 16 new cases (467 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (437 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (435 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (327 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (228 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new cases (299 cases total)

90+ years: Two new case (210 cases total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (1 case total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 19 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

One new outbreak was reported on Wednesday at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home, and the outbreak at an Andrew Fleck Children's Services location that began Aug. 20 has ended.

There are no outbreaks at any schools in Ottawa.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Centre d'accueil Champlain Cumberland Hub Daycare Fairfield Manor Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Garry J. Armstrong Global Childcare Services - Trillium Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Peter D. Clark Portobello Manor Riverview Development Services (NEW) St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

