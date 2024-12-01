Stittsville family recreates Christmas movie themed holiday light display for charity

A Christmas classic in Stittsville is back.

The Turcotte's light up their home at 18 Cypress Gardens every year, all in the hopes of raising money for charity. The family has been decorating their home in honour of a different festive film each year but this season will feature a little bit of everything.

This year's decorations are inspired by three different films, featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Grinch and more controversially, Die Hard.

"For anyone asking yes, it's a Christmas movie," said Shawn Turcotte.

"This time of year, people come here to celebrate what we've done, to really form a sense of community and just appreciate the Christmas display. That's really what means the most to us."

Turcotte and his family are a self-proclaimed movie-loving family. Last year, they re-created Elf and in 2021, the family brought Home Alone alive. Turcotte says they've raised $175,000 for different charities.

The Turcotte's say they have gone above and beyond again, with 2,500 more red, green and white lights for a total of 7,500 C9 incandescent bulbs. This year's set up is so big they even had to ask their neighbours if they could extend the light display onto their property.

"It was a no brainer when he asked," said neighbour Alicia Jones.

"This time of year, everyone just feels a little happier. The decorations make everyone smile a little more generous."

A movie-themed Christmas home in Stittsville made by the Turcotte family on Dec. 1, 2024. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

There are even some new displays this year, including a replica of National Lampoon's Chicago police car and a Die Hard limo. Visitors who feel like being the Grinch can also climb in his sleigh.

This year's donations will be going to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

It takes months of work for the family to bring it all together, with the first lights going up in September. Turcotte says it's the last year the family plans to do a movie-themed Christmas and will come up with different ideas for next year.

The display will be up every day and night until Jan. 1. The family encourages people to come by, get up close and to make a donation if you can.