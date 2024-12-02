Salvation Army workers at Ottawa shelter vote in favour of strike

The union representing staff at the Salvation Army homeless shelter in Ottawa's ByWard Market have voted in favour of a strike.

About 60 workers at the Booth Centre on George Street represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of the job action, clearing the way for a possible strike if negotiations break down.

Members of PSAC Local 73100 provide maintenance, administration, food access and frontline support services for Ottawa's homeless population at the centre.

"These workers play a vital role in addressing issues of homelessness and addiction in our community." said Ruth Lau MacDonald, PSAC's regional executive vice-president for the national capital region in a news release on Monday.

"They deserve a living wage that aligns with what others in the social services sector are making."

The Booth Centre provides a variety of services for those experiencing homelessness, addictions or mental health issues, including shelter space, long-term housing and addictions support.

CTV News has reached out to the Salvation Army for comment.

The union says its workers face "significant" wage disparities compared to others in the same sector, making less than the Ottawa living wage and 23 per cent less than other jobs in the same sector.

PSAC says wages for frontline workers at the Shepherds of Good Hope were 27 per cent higher, while the gap for housekeepers was 18 per cent.

"Taking job action is always a last resort, but this strong strike mandate underscores the frustration our members are feeling during this round of bargaining. The people doing this important work in our community should make enough to cover the cost of living in this city." MacDonald said.

Ottawa's city council declared a housing and homelessness emergency in Ottawa in 2020. The city estimates there were 280 people living unsheltered in the city as 2023.

This story will be updated