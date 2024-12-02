Kingston police seize $135K of crystal meth, cocaine in month-long investigation
Kingston police say a major drug bust last month led to the seizure of $135,000 worth of cocaine and crystal meth.
Police say they received information involving a suspect actively involved in selling and distributing drugs in the Kingston area "over the course of November."
An investigation led to a traffic stop on Nov. 29 on Highway 401 in the Odessa area that led to a suspect being arrested.
A search warrant executed at the suspect's home found approximately 1013.5 grams of cocaine, 336 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a "large amount" of Canadian cash.
A 48-year-old Bath, Ont. resident was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of a release order.
The suspect was already on a judicial release order for similar charges and was held for a bail hearing. Police say a conviction could lead to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
"The Kingston Police Special Services Unit continues to utilize community engagement coupled with intelligence gathering to ensure successful targeted operations against individuals and groups trafficking toxic drugs on the streets of our community," police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Shawn Birney at 613-549-4660 ext. 6323 with any further drug or weapons related information.
