OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some unique Airbnb listings within three hours of Ottawa you may want to visit for a staycation this winter.

Lux dome at Bel Air Tremblant

Located in Mont Tremblant, Quebec, (152 km from Ottawa)

"A combination of luxury, comfort and 360 degree nature view," according to the listing on Airbnb.

The "Love Nest" Dome is located at Bel Air Tremblant, which is only eight minutes from the ski resort and five minutes from the restaurants in the village.

The Love Nest dome sleeps two people.

Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carre, Quebec (164 km from Ottawa)

The Treehouse has two bedrooms and is large enough for six guests

"Our four-season treehouses are nestled on the edge of a pristine lake in a 2,000 acre protected regional park with 36 kilometres of walking/snowshoe trails, four lakes, wetlands. Basic kitchen, wood burning stove, sunny terraces, fire pit and picnic table," said the listing on Airbnb.

"This is 'ready-to-camp' so somewhere between a chalet and camping. We are off-grid (no road no electricity) in a wilderness setting. You must walk 15 minutes to your treehouse."

Located at Golden Lake, Ontario (162 km from Ottawa)

The cabin has one bedroom, one bed and a half bath.

The Airbnb listing says the cabin is tucked into the forest at the base of the Deacon Escarpment with a view of the Bonnechere Valley Hills.

"This Pod style cabin is the perfect cozy forest escape for two. It has a Queen bed, electric fireplace with cold flame setting for summer, coffee pot, fridge, microwave, screened doors and deck.

L'Ange-Gardien, Quebec (45 minutes Ottawa)

The Yurt hosted by Borefuge can house four guests. There is three beds and a half-bath.

"Equipped, isolated, stylish, it will give you a unique glamping experience. You simply find yourself in harmony with nature," said the Airbnb listing.

Westport, Ont. (116 km to Ottawa)

This cabin has one bedroom and two beds.

"For those who want an authentic Canadian winter experience, the charming guest cottage is the perfectly private cabin in the woods," says the listing on Airbnb.

Also available, located steps from the cottage, is a wood fired dry Finnish Sauna. There is a $50/hour fee for the sauna.

Wentworth-Nord, Quebec (138 km from Ottawa)

"Fully equipped treehouse on stilts 16 feet high in a quiet forest on a private domain," said the Airbnb listing.

The treehouse is large enough for two guests, and has one bedroom and one bath.

Saint-Callixte, Quebec (192 kilometres from Ottawa)

"Sleep under the stars with all the comforts of a chalet," says the Airbnb listing, noting the bubble is connected to a small cabin which acts as an additional room for the interior kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

"Sleeping in a bubble is a new and different way to enjoy nature, relax and revitalize yourself. Look at the Milky Way."

The dome house has one bedroom and hosts two guests.

Mountain Grove, Ont. (136 km from Ottawa)

The Cabinscape website says, "Mason cabin offers a cozy, comfortable and private retreat tucked away on 576 acres of Canadian Shield wilderness."

The Mason Cabin sleeps two people, plus a child.

Cabins are hike-in after snow is on the ground. Snowshoes and sled are provided.