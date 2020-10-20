OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

More than 5,000 people in Ottawa have recovered from COVID-19.

Dance studios in Ottawa and other Ontario "hot zones" will be able to reopen with restrictions.

A COVID-19 testing centre in Ottawa's east end is now open.

A local restaurant is facing an $880 fine for having a tent up on its patio.

A popular local hockey tournament has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get a test

The COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

For those requiring extra support for accessibility reasons, please contact CHEO’s Patient Experience team at 613-737-7600 x6720.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-721- 4722

The COVID-19 care clinic at the Ray Friel Recreation Centre, 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There are two options for visitors, either a test only, or an assessment by a doctor and a test for people who need to see a doctor because of pressure or discomfort in the chest, difficulty breathing or a sore throat.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-288-5353.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

If you need to book an appointment but do not have access to the internet, please call 613-288-5353.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

To book an appointment, click here.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has dropped thanks to a surge of new recoveries, putting Ottawa past 5,000 resolved cases of the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health reported 52 new confirmed infections and 83 new recoveries on Monday.

Dance studios in Ottawa and elsewhere in Ontario that were shuttered due to modified Stage 2 restrictions in the province's hot zones will be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Lisa MacLeod confirmed the news on Twitter.

I can confirm that indoor dance classes can resume in modified Stage 2 regions after a decision taken by our government with the advice of the CMOH and the Ministry of Health. All participants must be pre-registered and maintain at least two metres apart. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) October 19, 2020

Dance studios were closed this month in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region as the areas moved to modified Stage 2 restrictions.

A COVID-19 testing facility opened its doors Monday in Ottawa's east-end.

The new COVID-19 care clinic and testing centre is located at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex at 1585 Tenth Line Rd. The clinic is operated by the Montfort Hospital.

Adults and children six months of age and older will be able to receive care and be screened for COVID-19.

The co-owner of Vittoria Trattoria on Rivergate Way says he was given an $880 fine by Ottawa Bylaw this weekend for violating the Provincial Order on patio tents.

Dom Santaguida says his patio tent had one side open, offering what he felt was adequate airflow. He says opening both sides of the tent on a cool evening, even with heaters, defeats its purpose.

Currently, the Provincial Order requires that at least two sides of a tent or canopy be open for proper airflow. As a result, Santaguida says Ottawa Bylaw issued a ticket for non-compliance with that order on Sunday.

An annual hockey mainstay in Ottawa won’t proceed as planned this year.

The annual Bell Capital Cup, which bills itself as the world’s premier atom and peewee hockey tournament, has been indefinitely postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

Organizers say they are looking into possibly holding a tournament later in the winter, or postponing the 22nd annual tournament until its usual time the following year.