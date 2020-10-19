OTTAWA -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has dropped thanks to a surge of new recoveries, putting Ottawa past 5,000 resolved cases of the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health reported 52 new confirmed infections and 83 new recoveries on Monday.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 6,088 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. Of those, 5,026 are considered resolved.

From Oct. 13 to 19 inclusive, Ottawa has seen an average of 77 new COVID-19 cases per day. From Oct. 7 to 13, the average was 115 cases per day.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. The city's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 303 residents.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 759 known active cases of COVID-19, down from 790 on Sunday. The number of active cases has fallen overall the past week. There were 839 active cases on Oct. 13.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications increased by one in Monday's report to 48, with eight in intensive care. That figure has been holding steady around 47 to 48 for the past week, however there were 10 people in ICU on Oct. 13.

Of the people in hospital:

seven are in their 90s or older (0 in ICU);

nine are in their 80s (1 in ICU);

thirteen are in their 70s (4 in ICU);

nine are in their 60s (2 in ICU);

eight are in their 50s (1 in ICU);

one is in their 40s (0 in ICU); and

one is in their 30s (0 in ICU).

There are no people under the age of 30 currently in the hospital or in the ICU.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (381 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (653 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (1,321 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (821 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (792 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Nine new cases (702 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (484 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (313 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (369 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (252 cases total)

TESTING

The Ontario government says 31,864 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario in the past 24 hours. The backlog of people waiting for test results provincewide fell from 23,609 on Sunday to 13,303 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,953 tests were performed locally on Oct. 17, for a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a cumulative total of 431.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported one new case, for a total of 67.

One case was removed from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health's count, which now stands at 167 total cases.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported one new case in its region on Monday, for 417 total cases since the pandemic began.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit also reported one new case. They have seen 79 cases since March.

Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec, which has now seen 2,063 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 76 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at Peak Academy school, Forest Hill long-term care home, Granite Ridge Care Community, the Royal Ottawa Hospital's geriatric south wing, and a Walk of Grace Residential Services locations.

Outbreaks at Abraar Elementary School, an Andrew Fleck Children's Services location, Dalhousie Parents' Daycare, St. Luke School and the 4C wing of the Montfort Hospital have ended.

There is one active community outbreak at an unidentified workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).