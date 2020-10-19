OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 testing facility opens its doors today in Ottawa's east-end.

The new COVID-19 care clinic and testing centre is located at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex at 1585 Tenth Line Rd. The clinic is operated by the Montfort Hospital.

In a statement on Friday, the Montfort Hospital said the clinic will screen patients for COVID-19 and assess individuals with symptoms of respiratory illness – cough, fever and cold like symptoms – that cannot be managed at home.

Adults and children six months of age and older will be able to receive care and be screened for COVID-19.

You will need to make an appointment for the COVID-19 testing centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Centre. Book an appointment online 24 to 48 hours prior to the appointment day. There will be two options for the visit:

Test only: For people with mild symptoms who only need to be tested

Assessment by a doctor and test: For people who need to see a doctor because of pressure or discomfort in the chest, difficulty breathing or a sore throat.

The COVID-19 care clinic at Ray Friel Recreation Complex will be open on Monday, Oct. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Regular hours for the COVID-19 care clinic and testing centre are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Recreation Complex has undergone some renovations to prepare for the new COVID-19 care clinic. A new door has been added to allow people who come to the clinic to enter and exit without any contact with people using other services of the recreation complex.

The ventilation system for the ice rink is independent and completely separate from the rest of the complex.