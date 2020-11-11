OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

You are discouraged from attending the national Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial today because of COVID-19.

Ottawa reported only 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but hospitalizations are at a level not seen since the first wave.

Ontario logged another provincewide record number of new cases on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is imploring provinces not to loosen COVID-19 restrictions just for the sake of keeping businesses open.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday offering an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday offering an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. offering an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

The Royal Canadian Legion is asking people not to attend the national Remembrance Day ceremony in downtown Ottawa in person this year, due to the limited space and requirement to physically distance.

There will be no Veteran's parade, no Canadian Armed Forces parade and a reduced colour party due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony, starting at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.

See here for a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies, and their pandemic protocols, across eastern Ontario.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 complications in Ottawa jumped Tuesday to 60, a number not seen since late April, at the peak of the first wave.

Ottawa Public Health reported just 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, after three straight days of more than 70 new cases per day.

One more person in the city has died of COVID-19, bringing Ottawa's death toll from the pandemic to 347 residents.

Ontario reported a new high watermark for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 1,388 cases reported in a single day.

The vast majority of new cases are coming from the Toronto, Peel, and York regions.

Tuesday was the fifth straight day that Ontario has logged more than one thousand cases of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging provincial leaders to keep the public health and safety of their residents top of mind as the pandemic surges across Canada.

In an address on Tuesday, the PM urged premiers not to keep businesses open at the expense of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“With rising cases of COVID-19 here at home, there’s added pressure on all orders of government to keep people safe, and to protect jobs. But I would hope that no leader in our country is easing public health vigilance because they feel pressure not to shut down businesses or slow down our economy,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said any provinces that need additional aid should ask for help from the federal government.