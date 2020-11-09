OTTAWA -- The Royal Canadian Legion says scaled back Remembrance Day services will be held in Ottawa and across Canada this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legion is asking people not to gather at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa for the service on Wednesday, and watch it on TV.

This year's Remembrance Day ceremonies will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

CTV News Ottawa looks at the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial

The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 11.

The Royal Canadian Legion is asking people not to attend the ceremony in person, due to the limited space and requirement to physically distance.

There will be no Veteran's parade, no Canadian Armed Forces parade and a reduced colour party due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony, starting at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum will host a live stream of its Remembrance Day ceremony in Memorial Hall.

On Remembrance Day, at exactly 11 a.m., sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall to frame the headstone representing Canada's Unknown Soldier.

The Canadian War Museum's Memorial Hall is also open on Nov. 11, and Remembrance Tours offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. in English, and 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. in French.

For more information, visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/remember/

Royal Canadian Legion – Orleans Branch 632

The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Orleans is hosting an invitation only Remembrance Day ceremony.

Only 100 people allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, visit http://www.rcl632.ca

Montgomery Legion on Kent Street

The Montgomery Legion on Kent Street is providing veterans with meals on Nov. 11.

Kanata Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Kanata Branch 638 will hold a virtual Remembrance Day service on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Anglican Church.

You can watch the ceremony online at https://www.stpaulshk.org/

Navan Remembrance Day ceremony

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Navan cenotaph has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

A virtual Remembrance Day service will be available on YouTube and at https://www.navan.on.ca/remembrance-day/

Wreaths will be pre-positioned at the cenotaph by the organizing committee without any invited gatherings.

Anyone wanting to pay their respects at the Navan cenotaph on Nov. 11 may do so between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., but you are asked not to attend at exactly 11 a.m.

Richmond Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Richmond & District Branch 625 is hosting an invitation only Remembrance Day service.

There will be no parade, no guests attending and no open house.

For more information, visit http://www.richmondlegion.ca/

Pembroke Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Pembroke Branch 72 is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11.

There will be no parades and only 100 people allowed to attend.

For more information, visit https://pembrokelegionbr72.ca/

Petawawa Remembrance Day ceremony

The Petawawa Legion will be holding a Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no parade and only 100 people allowed on the premises.

Renfrew Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion branch in Renfrew says there will be a reduced ceremony at the cenotaph on Nov. 11.

There will be no parade on Remembrance Day.

For more information, visit http://www.renfrewlegionbr148.ca

Arnprior Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 184 in Arnprior will host a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony.

You can watch the ceremony on Facebook or the Arnprior Legion website.

The in-person Remembrance Day service has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Kingston's Remembrance Day ceremony

Kingston's 2020 Remembrance Day Civic Ceremony will be live-streamed from Memorial Hall in City Hall beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 and limitations on gatherings, the ceremony is by invitation only.

For more information, visit http://www.cityofkingston.ca

Brockville's Remembrance Day ceremony

The Brockville Royal Canadian Legion Branch 96 says this year's ceremony will not be open to the public. Only nine people will attend the ceremony.

Cornwall's Remembrance Day ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 in Cornwall will hold a Remembrance Day ceremony at the cenotaph on Second Street.

There will be no parade and the numbers at the cenotaph reduced to legion officials and three dignitaries.

For more information, visit http://legion-Cornwall.com/

The Merrickville Legion

The Merrickville Legion will host a limited ceremony at the cenotaph.

Wreaths will be pre laid prior to the ceremony.

Anyone attending the ceremony on Nov. 11 is asked to social distance, wear a mask and abide by the numbers allowed to visit.

Clarence-Rockland Remembrance Day ceremony

The town of Clarence-Rockland is asking people not to go to the cenotaph on Nov. 11.

You can view the virtual Remembrance Day ceremony on the TVC22 Facebook page

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in eastern Ontario

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held In Williamstown at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in Lancaster at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11