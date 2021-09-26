OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 79 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has recorded 29,601 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the pandemic's death toll at 595 residents.

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 increased on Sunday, but is lower compared to a week ago. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population is also down compared to last week, matching a similar trend provincewide.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at schools in Ottawa, but three outbreaks have ended. The outbreak at École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte, which began Sept. 12, ended on Sept. 25 with two student cases; the outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cité, which began on Sept. 15, ended on Sept. 25 with six student cases; and the outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Rémi, which began Sept. 21, ended on Sept. 25 with two student cases.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 653 new cases of COVID-19. Another six Ontarians have died due to the virus—three in the last month and another three over a month ago---and 639 existing cases are now considered resolved. Ontario's rolling seven day average for the number of cases logged is 620m down from 709 a week ago.

Another 49 new infections were confirmed around the region, including 33 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, five in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, five in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and three in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 71 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 18 to Sept. 24): 34.6 (down from 37.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 17 to Sept. 23): 2.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.05

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 653 new cases reported across Ontario on Sunday, 499 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 154 are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Data from hospitals across Ontario is unavailable on Sundays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 812,726

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 760,018

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 474 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from from 441 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 46 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,601.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 15 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Sunday, up from 14 on Saturday

Eight people are in the ICU, up from seven.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 3 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 25 new cases (2,624 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (3,896 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 16 new cases (6,689 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (4,568 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (3,890 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,451 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,032 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,118 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (867 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,846

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 635

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,012

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 33 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6) Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13) École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14) St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17) St. Paul High School (Sept. 17) Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19) Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19) Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21) Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21) St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22) École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22) Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22) St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23) École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Sept. 24) NEW St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: