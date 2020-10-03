KINGSTON -- A Kingston elementary school will remain open after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit says there is a positive case of COVID-19 at Ecole Sir John A. Macdonald Public School.

Health officials say the person is isolating at home.

Both the board and the public health unit did not say if a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, the Limestone District School Board says, "affected members of the school community have been notified. At this time, the school remains open."

"The school and board are working with KFL&A Public Health to identify cohorts of students, staff and others who may have been in close contact with the COVID-19 positive person at school, and/or during school transportation."

This is the first case of COVID-19 reported at a school with the Limestone District School Board in Kingston.