Temperatures to hit 20 degrees Monday with chance of thunderstorms

    Temperatures are expected to warm up today along with a chance of rain and thunderstorms early this week.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

    There is a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

    The high will be 20 C and the low will be 14 C.

    Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms this evening.

    Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

    It's expected to clear up on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Wednesday's forecast shows clearing conditions with a high of 23 C.

    Thursday calls for clear skies and a high of 24 C.

    Rain and clouds are expected to return this weekend.

    The historical average high temperature for May 13 is a high of 18.6 C and a low of 7.2 C.

    The highest temperature recorded in Ottawa on the same date was 28.2 C in 1985.

