Temperatures to hit 20 degrees Monday with chance of thunderstorms

Temperatures are expected to warm up today along with a chance of rain and thunderstorms early this week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and afternoon.

There is a risk of thunderstorms late this afternoon.

The high will be 20 C and the low will be 14 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is also a risk of thunderstorms this evening.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

It's expected to clear up on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday's forecast shows clearing conditions with a high of 23 C.

Thursday calls for clear skies and a high of 24 C.

Rain and clouds are expected to return this weekend.

The historical average high temperature for May 13 is a high of 18.6 C and a low of 7.2 C.

The highest temperature recorded in Ottawa on the same date was 28.2 C in 1985.