Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
Ottawa sees uptick in daily new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but trends remain positive
Three OC Transpo drivers test positive for COVID-19
City urging patience as Pfizer vaccine shipments stalled
Provincial inspectors issue 24 fines following big box blitz in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa answers Frequently Asked Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Masks mandatory indoors until end of April: Council asked to extend Ottawa's mask bylaw three more months
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?