OTTAWA -- A 73-year-old Cornwall man is facing a $750 fine for allegedly disobeying an order to self-isolate at a Cornwall facility where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared.

Cornwall police announced the man has been charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for failing to comply with an order made during an emergency.

Police say on Jan. 26, the man left a facility with a declared outbreak, despite orders to self-isolate.

Police were contacted, and the man was issued a summons for the offence. Cornwall police says it does not release the names of individuals charged with provincial offences.

Under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the fine for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency is $750.