OTTAWA -- As the COVID-19 vaccination campaign ramps up in Ottawa and across Canada, the city's top doctor and head of the COVID-19 vaccination task force are set to outline the next steps in the vaccine rollout this afternoon.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte will provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 4:15 p.m.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media conference at 4:15 Wednesday.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Trevor Arnason and Ottawa Public Health's manager of immunization Marie-Claude Turcotte will be available to answer questions. They were the two point people during the city of Ottawa's influenza campaign back in the fall.

The city plans to begin vaccinating Ottawa police officers today, while the first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents experiencing homeless are expected to open Thursday. On Friday, the city will hold the first pop-up vaccination clinics targeting residents over the age of 80 in seven high-risk neighbourhoods.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled the list of high priority neighbourhoods that would be offered COVID-19 vaccines through pop-up clinics.

Bayshore - Belltown

Britannia Village

Carleton Heights - Rideauview

Carlington

Carson Grove - Carson Meadows

Greenboro East

Hawthorne Meadows - Sheffield Glen

Hunt Club East - Western Community

Hunt Club Park

Lowertown

Manor Park

Overbrook - McArthur

Parkwood Hills - Stewart Farm

Sandy Hill

Vanier North

Vanier South

West Centretown

Whitehaven - Queensway Terrace North

As of March 3, the city has received 61,820 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. A total of 51,404 doses have been administered – first and second shots.

The city plans to open seven COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics, operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The planned clinic locations are:

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, 265 Centrum Blvd.

St. Laurent Complex, 525 Coté St.

Horticulture Building, Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way

Canterbury Recreation Complex, 2185 Arch St.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

Eva James Memorial Community Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.

There will also be a clinic at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus and a second hospital clinic at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that Ottawa could open mass vaccination clinics earlier than planned if more doses arrive.

"The more supply, we will open our centres, our main geographic centres, even sooner," said Watson.

"We've got to build up that supply, but as soon as we can get confirmation on delivery and receipt, we will obviously not wait until the 15th of March. If we can do it ahead of that, all the better."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consistently said the government will have enough COVID-19 vaccines to administer all Canadians by September. On Wednesday, Trudeau said it's possible the timeline could be speeded up as more vaccines are approved.