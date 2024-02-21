City council to vote on plan to consider rural firefighters casual city employees
Ottawa city council will vote today on a plan that would classify approximately 500 volunteer rural firefighters in the city as "casual employees".
The plan was first introduced at the city's Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee last week, where it passed unanimously.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"Ottawa Fire Services seeks to recognize rural firefighters as casual employees of the City of Ottawa, while maintaining their volunteer firefighter status under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act. This dual approach aims to integrate rural firefighters into the City's workforce while respecting the regulatory framework and accommodating the Concurrent Employment Policy," a report prepared for Wednesday's council meeting says.
Approving this plan would cost approximately $480,000 a year for things like vacation pay, and CPP and EI contributions. City staff say the pressure would be absorbed within the overall Emergency and Protective Services budget.
Ottawa has 20 rural fire stations that provide service to 80 per cent of the city's landmass. Rural operations account for 40 per cent of Ottawa Fire Services' resources. Firefighters respond not only to fires, but also to many other emergency calls, including water rescues, natural disasters and medical calls.
"Rural firefighters are currently comparable to City of Ottawa employees in many aspects," Fire Chief Paul Hutt says in his report to council. "They are paid hourly rates and receive economic increases. They wear an Ottawa Fire Services uniform that is indistinguishable from career firefighters. Both rural and urban firefighter recruits must pass the same physical testing as part of the qualifications. The City of Ottawa maintains ground insurance coverage for accident and sickness. This will not change as a result of the recommendations."
Making rural firefighters casual employees would entitle them to certain benefits, such as a pension, but they would remain volunteers under provincial law — distinct from professional or "career" firefighters. This would allow volunteer rural firefighters to maintain day jobs, including those with the City of Ottawa. There are currently 105 City of Ottawa employees who also serve as rural firefighters, Hutt says. The city's concurrent employment policy prohibits dual roles, with an exception for rural firefighters.
"While rural firefighters wanted to maintain the volunteer firefighter status pursuant to the Fire Protection and Prevention Act for purposes of the City’s concurrent employment exemption, they also wanted to be treated as City employees to access training through the City of Ottawa’s Learning Centre, and to access the City’s recreational facilities at employee rates for members and families, and to access the City’s internal job postings," Hutt said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City council to vote on plan to consider rural firefighters casual city employees
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A pacemaker for the brain helped a woman with crippling depression. It may soon be available widely
Researchers say a treatment called deep brain stimulation could eventually help many of the millions of patients with depression that resists other treatments.
It's 'obvious' that rules weren't followed with ArriveCan development, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
How the Kremlin weaponized Russian history - and has used it to justify the war in Ukraine
In an effort to rally people around their world view, Russian authorities have tried to magnify the country’s past victories while glossing over the more sordid chapters of its history.
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Donald Trump again compares his criminal indictments to imprisonment and death of Putin's top rival
Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on comparing his criminal indictments to the circumstances of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the top political opponent of Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin who died in a remote arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.
20-year-old driver facing charges after allegedly attempting sex with a passenger while driving near Peterborough
A 20-year-old driver is facing charges after he slammed his vehicle into a tree near Peterborough while attempting to have sexual intercourse with a passenger, police say.
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner is finalized, officially ending their marriage
A judge has declared that Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly two decades, Christine Baumgartner, are now legally divorced, according to court records filed Tuesday.
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Toronto
-
Ontario documents show patient complaints over cataract billings
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
-
What's 'ungraded beef'? Here's what you need to know
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not a mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
'I don't see why the public should pay': City councillor responds to speeding Toronto police cars
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Montreal
-
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A Quebec Superior Court judge on Tuesday described Marc-André Grenon as a morally and sexually depraved killer as he sentenced him to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin in 2000.
-
Quebec woman pushing for mental health support dogs to be certified as service animals
A Quebec woman is calling for specific requirements for dogs who provide mental health support to be certified as service animals.
-
Multiple shots fired at home in Saint-Leonard
About a dozen gunshots were fired at a home in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Northern Ontario
-
'Cyber incident' takes down IT systems at Laurentian University
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
-
Fire at Elliot Lake landfill; residents warned air quality could be affected
Fire crews in Elliot Lake are currently dealing with a fire at the Elliot Lake landfill. Residents are being warned air quality could be affected.
-
Author to honour 50th anniversary of Chi-Cheemaun
Historian and author Richard Thomas is looking for stories about the Chi-Cheemaun as he looks to honour the iconic boat’s 50th anniversary season of sailing between Tobermory and South Baymouth.
London
-
London seeks to end the annual turf war over naturalized front yards
Proposed changes to the Yard and Lot Maintenance By-law would clarify rules for growing wildflowers and plants as an alternative to grass lawns.
-
Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
-
Debate to ban graphic anti-abortion signs in London might be delayed until summer
A political push at city hall to forbid the display of graphic anti-abortion signs in public spaces might be headed back to the drawing board.
Winnipeg
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to use cottage rules to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
-
Two possible routes to twin McGillivray available for public feedback
Two distinct options are on the table to improve traffic flows for McGillivray Boulevard in the RM of Macdonald.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
Nigeria vs. Ghana: Kitchener students aim to settle the jollof debate
A friendly rivalry resulted in a delicious lunch for Eastwood Collegiate Institute students Tuesday.
Calgary
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash near Claresholm, Alta.
RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal crash east of Claresholm, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Sask. baseball umpire remembered for sense of humour
The Saskatoon baseball community lost a member over the weekend — parent and umpire Heath Muggli has died.
Edmonton
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
-
Education, health care among 'range of issues' UCP government asked to address in upcoming Alberta budget
The head of the association representing 46,000 teachers in Alberta is calling on the province to help with growing classroom sizes and inflation.
Vancouver
-
'He's lucky to be alive': Business owner shot by masked robbers in Surrey
Video has surfaced that appears to show a terrifying attempted robbery unfolding at a Surrey jewelry store where the owner was reportedly shot four times over the weekend.
-
City of Vancouver blocks Donnelly Group from selling Granville Street restaurant
The ongoing restructuring of a well-known Vancouver hospitality company hit a snag last week, when a B.C. Supreme Court judge declined to approve the sale of a restaurant on Granville Street.
-
Local First Nations make case for seats on Vancouver Police Board
With several vacancies on the Vancouver Police Board, the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations are pushing to have their members appointed to the civilian body, which provides oversight and governance to the Vancouver Police Department.
Regina
-
Sask. court rejects bid to take doctor back to trial on sexual assault charges
A Regina doctor who faced accusations of misconduct will not be heading back to trial, after Saskatchewan's highest court rejected an appeal from the Crown.
-
Saskatchewan's first ultrasound technician program launches
The first provincial Diagnostic Medical Synography, also known as ultrasound, Advanced Diploma program has been launched in Yorkton.
-
Province says dropping carbon tax led to inflation decrease in Sask.
Saskatchewan's inflation rate has dropped by 0.8 per cent since December – a fact the province says confirms the effectiveness of its plan to stop collecting the carbon tax.