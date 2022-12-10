CHEO calls in reinforcements and a handshake symbol on a parking spot: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
CHEO calls in backup as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients, a prominent Ottawa lawyer faces new allegations of misconduct and why are there handshake pictures on parking spots in Pembroke, Ont.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Ottawa's children's hospital called in backup this week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
Two teams from the Canadian Red Cross arrived at CHEO to support patient care during respiratory virus season.
"This will allow some of our redeployed staff to go back to their regular roles and ensure Team CHEO can provide the safe, world-class care that our patients deserve," CHEO Chief Nursing Executive Tammy DiGiovanni said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.
CHEO has been seeing a surge in patients with respiratory viruses this fall, forcing the hospital to cancel non-urgent surgeries and procedures, open a second pediatric intensive care unit and redeploy staff from surgical and medical care units
CHEO President Alex Munter told CTV News Ottawa on Monday that the hospital is "seeing volumes of demand we've never seen in the history of CHEO."
Munter says two teams from the Red Cross will be working in clinical support roles, relieving CHEO workers redeployed.
"They'll be helping the nurses, the doctors, the respiratory therapists and others; whether that's portering patients, that's getting meds."
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say the Cessna 150 was attempting an emergency landing on the highway west of the Ontario-Quebec border when it crashed into the centre median.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital by air ambulance in life-threatening condition, OPP acting Sgt. Erin Cranton said. The other occupant of the plane, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Transportation Safety Board says the plane had a problem in the air, and was attempting to do an emergency landing on the busy highway when it struck a power line.
Hydro vehicles and tow trucks assemble at a Highway 401 rest stop just west of the Ontario-Quebec border near the scene of a plane crash Monday night. (CTV News Ottawa)
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, has had his law license suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
James Bowie had a hearing with the Law Society of Ontario Friday in connection with three investigations in which the Law Society says he failed to produce information and documents despite requests between December 2021 and June 2022.
The exact nature of these cases has not been disclosed.
According to documents, Bowie accepted that the affidavit established professional misconduct as alleged in the notice of application against him, and did not dispute it.
The prominent Ottawa lawyer is also facing allegations of offering legal services in exchange for sexual favours and accusations of harassment, manipulation and sexual assault.
At the end of November, it emerged that Bowie is the subject of an official complaint to the Law Society of Ontario, alleging that he offered a woman legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
This week, CTV News reported Bowie is facing new allegations.
CTV News has spoken with nine women who all detailed a pattern of behaviour by Bowie which they received repeated and unwanted illicit messages, offers of cocaine, and attempts to solicit sexual favours.
Ottawa lawyer James Bowie is the subject of a complaint to the Law Society of Ontario. (Facebook)
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
Ottawa police say the man sustained minor injuries when he confronted the suspects who were trying to steal it from the parking lot at Bayshore Shopping Centre.
The same day, Ontario Provincial Police reported four people from the Montreal area are facing charges linked to vehicle thefts.
OPP officers pulled over two vehicles on Highway 401 eastbound near the Thousand Islands Bridge Sunday morning because of a traffic offence. According to an OPP news release, one of the vehicles had been reported stolen.
Three people between the ages of 19 and 21, all from Montreal, and a 31-year-old from Laval, Que. are each facing a slew of charges, some of which include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possessing automobile master key, mischief to computer data and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Here's what a handshake symbol on a parking space means
A new symbol on parking spaces in Pembroke, Ont. caught the attention of many people this week.
The handshake symbol you can see in some spaces outside the Pembroke OPP detachment at 77 International Dr. are meant to be community safety zones for online transactions.
If you buy something online and have to meet someone in person to pick it up or pay for it, the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say there are spots you can use that will ensure the safety of all involved.
"The purpose of Project Safe Trade is to create a 'community safety zone' at an OPP detachment parking lot to facilitate online property transactions," the OPP said in a news release. "Creating a 'community safety zone' is about moving online transactions away from secluded parking lots, personal residences or other areas and bringing them to a public place."
Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
LeBron James and Billie Jean King lead tributes to American journalist Grant Wahl
The death of prominent journalist Grant Wahl at the World Cup in Qatar has led to an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis great Billie Jean King leading the tributes to the American.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
FIFA place memorial to American writer Grant Wahl at World Cup game
American soccer writer Grant Wahl was honoured with a tribute from FIFA on the desk where he was due to work Saturday at the World Cup quarterfinal match between France and England.
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Atlantic
-
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
-
'Something has to change': Criticism for N.S. Workers' Compensation Board after injured worker speaks out about delays
Harsh criticism is being directed towards the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia after a worker who was paralyzed on-the-job spoke out about the delays he's experiencing when it comes to receiving support.
-
Maritime woman shares details of her struggle with stiff person syndrome
Céline Dion, the award-winning singer best-known for her hit “My Heart Will Go On,” has gone public with her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, which impacts one in every one million people.
Toronto
-
Two people dead in early morning fire in Mississauga
Two people have died in an early morning fire in Peel Region.
-
Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink
Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.
-
Highway 400 ramp to eastbound 401 blocked due to tractor-trailer rollover
The ramp from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 is blocked following a tractor-trailer roll over.
Montreal
-
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
-
Efforts to protect nature at COP15 will fail without Indigenous people, leaders say
The world won't succeed in halting biodiversity loss without Indigenous participation and leadership, according to leaders attending a major United Nations conference in Montreal. Jennifer Corpuz, an Indigenous lawyer from the Philippines, said Indigenous people around the world have long been the best guardians of nature.
-
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
The oath of allegiance to the monarch that has long rankled Quebec sovereigntist politicians is a thing of the past after the provincial legislature passed a law on Friday abolishing the requirement for its elected members. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government tabled a bill this week to make the oath optional after weeks of debate in the aftermath of the October election, as three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear allegiance to King Charles and were barred from sitting.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal house fire in Timmins overnight
Timmins Police say a Timmins couple died in an overnight fire at a Mountjoy Street South residence.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Sudbury-area dog becomes TikTok star in her new role
A Sudbury-area dog has gone viral in her new role as big sister. Her parents trained Lucy to help and involve her as they raise newborn baby twin girls.
London
-
OPP seize more than $18K in drugs and stolen items during Exeter, Ont. bust
More than $18,000 in stolen goods and drugs was seized Tuesday during a stolen property investigation in Exeter.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser, multiple charges laid
Three people are facing multiple charges after allegedly crashing a stolen pickup truck into a police cruiser at a break and enter call.
-
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Winnipeg
-
Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police
A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.
-
'It's so special': St. James Civic Centre renamed after Winnipeg Jets legend
The St. James Civic Centre arena has a new name and some new artwork to go along with it.
-
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) -- Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in Waterloo: Police
Police are continuing to investigate a collision in Waterloo involving a motor vehicle and a 72-year old man.
-
Woolwich Township collision involving a parked car sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital following a collision in Woolwich Township police say involved one car striking another parked vehicle, pinning both of the victims.
-
Friday night pharmacy robbery in Kitchener
Pharmacies continue be targeted by thieves in Waterloo Region, with a location in Kitchener the latest to be subjected to a robbery.
Calgary
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incident
Edmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
2 Calgary organizations team up to host event for city's most vulnerable
A new effort was held Friday to help the community's most vulnerable.
-
Spruce Meadows Christmas show lights up the park
Spruce Meadows looked like a Christmas card came to life Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
'I worry about them falling behind': Parents concerned as flu season takes kids out of classroom
As the flu season impacts school, parents worry about how the time away from the classroom will affect their learning.
-
Sask. students place second in Canada-wide Winterhack 2022
A group of Saskatchewan Polytechnic students took silver in a Canada-wide competition after designing plans for an app that would help homeowners with renovations.
-
This was Saskatchewan's most searched vehicle in 2022
For another year, trucks dominated Saskatchewan's most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca.
Edmonton
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by council
The Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
Oilers snap seven-game skid against Wild with 5-2 victory
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Oilers snapped a seven-game losing skid against Minnesota, defeating the Wild 5-2.
Vancouver
-
As much as 25 cm of snow forecast for Whistler North, freezing rain possible in Fraser Valley
Snowfall and wind warnings are in place for East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, as the region deals with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds.
-
BCCDC says flu surge is stabilizing after 6 kids die, but surgeon is alarmed
A British Columbia pediatric cardiac surgeon is calling for more transparency and urgency from public officials after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth in the province this season.
-
Victim of fatal Surrey stabbing was a mother; investigators confirm husband arrested then released
Homicide detectives are publicly identifying the woman who was stabbed to death in Surrey Wednesday night, and CTV News has learned she was a mother.
Regina
-
'It's a huge part of our life': Mission Ridge Winter Park marks 50th anniversary
A family business in Fort Qu'Appelle hit a major milestone on Friday, when the Mission Ridge Winter Park opened for its 50th year.
-
This was Saskatchewan's most searched vehicle in 2022
For another year, trucks dominated Saskatchewan's most searched vehicles, according to AutoTrader.ca.
-
Attempted murder charge laid after Sask. man allegedly draws gun during arrest
A Saskatchewan man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged altercation involving guns with RCMP officers on Wednesday afternoon.