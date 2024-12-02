OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek missing 67-year-old man

    Joseph Rene Leroux, 67, was last seen Nov. 24, 2024 in the Glen Cairn area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Joseph Rene Leroux, 67, was last seen Nov. 24, 2024 in the Glen Cairn area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)
    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old man.

    Joseph Rene Leroux was last seen leaving his home in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 24.

    Police say there are concerns about his well-being, as he has a medical condition that requires medication.

    Leroux is described as white, with a slim build and grey-and-black hair. There is no clothing description.

    He is known to frequent areas around St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road. He might have travelled to Embrun.

    Anyone with information about Leroux's whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.

