Quebec police investigating homicide death in Val-des-Monts

Quebec provincial police are conducting a murder investigation into the death of a woman in the Outaouais region on Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec says they were notified by local police in the municipality of Val-des-Monts, Que. at around 1:30 p.m. after two people were found seriously injured on Chemin des Cerisiers.

Police on site found one woman had died. A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide more details on the cause of death but say the woman showed signs of violence.

Police are not considering the incident a murder-suicide.

SQ took over the investigation from MRC des Collines police as they have the service capabilities to investigate these types of incidents, the force said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The scene is located approximately 30 kilometres north of Gatineau.