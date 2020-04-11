ALMONTE, ONT. -- An eleventh person has died at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home.

Administrator Carolyn Della Foresta confirmed the resident's passing in an email Saturday, saying it's believed COVID-19 was the cause.

"One Resident at Almonte Country Haven passed away today from what we believe is COVID-19. We are waiting on confirmation from Public Health as to their status. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in our home now stands at 11 and the total number of positive cases stands at 21," Della Foresta said.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Ottawa-area home March 29 by the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit after three residents and a staff member tested positive for the virus.

The health unit confirmed the passing of one resident on March 31. CTV News Ottawa learned of a second death at the home April 7, but by April 8, 10 deaths were confirmed, alongside 20 positive cases.

It is the largest deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the Ottawa region but other homes in the area have experienced significant outbreaks. 28 residents and 18 staff members at the Stoneridge Manor long-term care home in Carleton Place have tested positive.

Della Foresta says several staff members at the Almonte Country Haven are being welcomed back, provided they meet the following criteria:

They have received two negative test results before returning to work, or They have been symptom free for at least 24 hours and 14 days has lapsed since the first day they experienced symptoms.

"All staff continue to be screened daily upon entry to, and upon exit from our home and continue to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times while providing any Resident care," Della Foresta said. "The health and safety of all Residents and front-line staff is our number one priority and we continue to work closely with our partners at Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Public Health to ensure all new and ongoing care directives are followed and implemented immediately."

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 187 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths in its region Saturday.