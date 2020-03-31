OTTAWA -- The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting two deaths related to COVID-19.

In a statement, the health unit says “two older people, a man and a woman, with underlying health problems living in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark area have died from infection with COVID-19."

The man was living at the Almonte Country Haven Home. On Sunday, the long-term care home in Almonte reported that three residents and a staff member had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Almonte Country Home Administrator Carolyn DellaForesta says “the home wishes to extend their condolences to the family of this gentleman.”

“We wish to express that we understand and appreciate the concerns of our families and our community and assure you that our residents’ care and safety is our number one priority."

The health unit says the woman who passed away was living at home in the region, and died at the Queensway Carleton Hospital.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is following up with close contacts of the two.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart says the two deaths “remind us how important it is to protect the vulnerable members in our community.”