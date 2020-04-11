OTTAWA -- The latest reporting from the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit shows a spike in laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region.

There are 187 total cases, according to the health unit's website on Saturday, and 15 total deaths in the region.

In their most recent surveillance report, dated April 9, there were 150 cases and 9 deaths.

Earlier this week, CTV News Ottawa first reported 10 deaths and 20 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home. Two of the deaths at the home were said to be due to underlying causes but the patients did test positive COVID-19.

Across other health units in eastern Ontario, COVID-19 cases remained relatively stable Saturday. Only the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a single new case. There were no new cases reported Saturday by either the Eastern Ontario Health Unit or by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health.

There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec Saturday by the province's health ministry.

Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics provided by health units in eastern Ontario and western Quebec:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit (Updated April 11, 3:40 p.m.)

58 cases total (zero new cases since last update)

Zero deaths

29 cases resolved

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (Updated April 11, 12:00 p.m.)

14 total cases (one new case since last update)

1 death (zero new deaths since last update)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit (April 11 update)

*Note, the LGLDHU says its data is as of 4 p.m. the previous day, and no surveillance report for April 10 has been published.

187 total cases (37 new cases since April 9)

15 deaths (6 new deaths since April 9)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (As of April 11)

55 total cases (zero new cases since last update)

34 cases in Kingston

12 cases in Lennox and Addington

9 cases in Frontenac

Zero deaths

39 cases resolved

Outaouais Region, per Quebec Ministry of Health (as of April 11, 1:15 p.m.)