OTTAWA -- Three residents and a staff member of a long-term care home in Almonte have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Almonte Country Haven says it was informed Saturday evening that three residents have tested positive. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says the four tested positive recently, and infection control measures have been put in place to manage the outbreak.

In a statement, the Almonte Country Haven says an unknown respiratory outbreak at the home is now deemed a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our number one priority is the safety and care of our residents as well as the containment and prevention of further spread of the virus.”

All 82 residents of the home on Country Street in Almonte are now in isolation in their rooms. Staff will deliver full meal service to all residents.

The Almonte Country Heaven says “we are taking every measure possible through resident isolation and proper use of full personal protective equipment by all of our staff.

15 cases of COVID-19

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says there are now 15 cases of COVID-19 in its region.

The cases include the three residents and staff member at the Almonte Country Home.

Eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating at home, while three are in hospital.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart says “the increase in the number of people in our community who have tested positive for COVID-19 reinforces the importance of people staying at home as much as possible, and staying six feet, or two arms lengths away, from others when in public places to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”