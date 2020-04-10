OTTAWA -- Twenty-eight residents and 18 staff members at a long-term care home in Carleton Place have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents at Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home are now in isolation, while the staff members are at home in self-isolation.

Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home is operated by Revera. The 60 bed facility has private, semi-private and shared rooms.

In a letter to families on Thursday, Revera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rhonda Collins writes “we received confirmation today that a total of 28 residents and 18 staff members at Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home in Carleton Place, Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are working closely with public health officials and are following strict infection control practices.”

Dr. Collins says all staff providing care for residents in isolation must wear full personal protective equipment, which includes a mask, face shield, gloves and gown, while providing care.

Staff in all areas of the home will be required to wear masks at all times.

To promote physical distancing, all residents at Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home are being served meals in their rooms, and group recreation programming has been replaced by one-on-one activities for residents.

Extra housekeeping staff are being used to do more frequent cleaning at Stoneridge Manor.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Revera facilities in Ottawa. According to Revera, a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 at both Montfort Long Term Care Home and Carlingview Manor Long Term Care Home.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported on Friday that there are 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. Nine deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

In Almonte, ten deaths at Almonte Country Haven have been linked to COVID-19.

CTV News Ottawa has learned 20 other residents at the home have tested positive for COVID-19 since late March.