OTTAWA -- Alta Vista has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health's "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards" report shows Alta Vista has 182 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Rideau-Rockcliffe is second, with 167 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, followed by River Ward at 135 cases per 100,000 people. Barrhaven, Rideau-Vanier and Bay wards have 131 cases per 100,000 people.

Ottawa Public Health says the data was extracted from the COVID-19 Ottawa Database on June 22.

The "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards" report shows there are COVID-19 cases in all 23 Ottawa wards.

West Carleton-March has the lowest rate of infections, at 59 cases per 100,000 people.

Bay Ward has the highest number of cases linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes and retirement homes, with 207 cases.

In a note on its website, Ottawa Public Health says, "COVID-19 is present in every single community within Ottawa."

"This map cannot be used to identify 'COVID-19 hot spots' in Ottawa. Areas with lower or higher rates are not more or less safe from COVID-19 transmission."

Ottawa Public Health releases the "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards" report every two weeks.