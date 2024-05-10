OTTAWA
    • Ottawa police looking to locate missing woman, 62, from Meadowland Drive area

    (The Ottawa Police Service/ handout)
    The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help to locate a missing 62-year-old woman, citing concern for her safety and well-being.

    Andrea Kiss was last seen overnight in the Meadowlands Drive area.

    She is described as a white woman, five-foot-four, with light-coloured hair. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black and grey tie-dyed dress and carrying a black purse.

    "She may be driving a black 2015 Honda CR-V with Ontario plate BXLK605," police said in a news release.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, or to Call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

