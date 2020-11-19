OTTAWA -- A local success story is expanding again—this time with its biggest location to date.

Farm Boy officially opened its new store on Belfast Road at Train Yards Thursday, located across the parking lot from its existing store.

"I can't believe it, it's huge," said one customer of the 41,000 square foot store.

"Twice the size of the normal ones," said another customer. "Lots of stuff, looks fantastic, great selection and can't wait to dig into some desserts.”

The new store features familiar items and new options like an order desk.

"Whether you want a hamburger or whether you want to buy a stir-fry or a hot sandwich you'll place your order, we'll text you when its ready, you can shop in the store and pick up your food when it's ready to go," said Farm Boy president and general manager Jean-Louis Bellemare.

The company says the pandemic forced it to make some last-minute changes.

"We made the store aisle sizes better, we've given more room to certain areas and like I said the whole restaurant side now is service versus self-serve," Bellemare said.

With a new burger stop and a Bridgehead within the store, Bellemare hopes it will become a destination.

"I think it's a solid plan, I think it's working," said Mai Craig.