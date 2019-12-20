OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) Section has charged 57-year-old Gerard Loerh with an additional six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference for alleged incidents that took place between 2000 and 2008.

Police say these charges are in relation to six new alleged victims that came forward following previous charges laid earlier this year.

In August, Loerh was charged with several counts of sexual assault and sexual interference relating to five separate alleged victims, all of them children, dating back to the year 2000.

Between 2000 and 2003 Loehr taught middle school level music in the west end of Ottawa. He also instructed privately in his home.

Loerh was scheduled to appear in court today in relation to the new charges.

SACA investigators believe that there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.