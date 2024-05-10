Ottawa Humane Society takes in 2 dozen cats in a single day

The Ottawa Humane Society says it is kitten season and it is dealing with an influx of stray cats.

On Thursday, 25 cats were admitted to the animal shelter, 18 of which were kittens. The Humane Society says the majority were found outdoors.

"Spring and summer are some of the busiest seasons. The warmer weather signals to cats that it's time to breed and this leads to an influx of kittens and mother cats in our care," said chief veterinarian Dr. Shelley Hutchings in a news release.

Among the new arrivals was a mother cat named Blair and her six newborn kittens. Five other kittens — between the ages of three and six months — were admitted with upper respiratory infections, commonly known as "cat colds."

Five kittens with upper respiratory infections were admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Ottawa Humane Society/supplied)

The Humane Society says the kittens all need spay or neuter surgeries, which is placing additional strain on resources.

Anyone looking for a cat is asked to consider adopting a homeless cat from the OHS shelter. Cat owners are to keep their cats indoors unless on a leash and harness or in the safety of an enclosed catio, and to spay and neuter their pets. You can also donate to the Humane Society to support the care that the kittens need.

"We admit thousands of cats each year, and we don't turn away any animal in distress — no matter how many," said OHS president and CEO Sharon Miko. "Our goal is to provide these kittens the care they need and to find a new home for them as soon as possible."