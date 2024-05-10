OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Humane Society takes in 2 dozen cats in a single day

    Blair and her kittens were admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society amid an influx in stray cats. (Ottawa Humane Society/supplied) Blair and her kittens were admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society amid an influx in stray cats. (Ottawa Humane Society/supplied)
    Share

    The Ottawa Humane Society says it is kitten season and it is dealing with an influx of stray cats.

    On Thursday, 25 cats were admitted to the animal shelter, 18 of which were kittens. The Humane Society says the majority were found outdoors.

    "Spring and summer are some of the busiest seasons. The warmer weather signals to cats that it's time to breed and this leads to an influx of kittens and mother cats in our care," said chief veterinarian Dr. Shelley Hutchings in a news release.

    Among the new arrivals was a mother cat named Blair and her six newborn kittens. Five other kittens — between the ages of three and six months — were admitted with upper respiratory infections, commonly known as "cat colds."

    Five kittens with upper respiratory infections were admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Ottawa Humane Society/supplied)

    The Humane Society says the kittens all need spay or neuter surgeries, which is placing additional strain on resources.

    Anyone looking for a cat is asked to consider adopting a homeless cat from the OHS shelter. Cat owners are to keep their cats indoors unless on a leash and harness or in the safety of an enclosed catio, and to spay and neuter their pets. You can also donate to the Humane Society to support the care that the kittens need.

    "We admit thousands of cats each year, and we don't turn away any animal in distress — no matter how many," said OHS president and CEO Sharon Miko. "Our goal is to provide these kittens the care they need and to find a new home for them as soon as possible." 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is basic income, and how would it impact me?

    Parliamentarians are considering a pair of bills aiming to lift people out of poverty through a basic income program, but some fear these types of systems could result in more taxes for Canadians who are already financially struggling.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News