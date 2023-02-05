A snowy Sunday that isn't -30

The extreme cold snap in Ottawa has ended and temperatures are forecast to keep rising to well above seasonal norms.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for 2 to 4 cm of snow through the day with a risk of freezing drizzle as the temperature approaches the freezing mark. The high is 1 C, or 21 degrees warmer than the high on Saturday.

The average high for this time of the year is around -5 C and the average low is around -15 C. The temperature Sunday rose overnight from -21 C at midnight to -17 C at 7 a.m.

The snow should end around midnight. Overnight expect a few clouds and some lingering flurries. The low is -6 C.

Monday is looking sunny with a high of -5 C.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 1 C with a good chance of snow. Wednesday could see a bit of sunshine with a high of 0 C.