What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of February.
The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed for skating this weekend.
Winterlude
The 45th edition of Winterlude kicks off this weekend in Ottawa and Gatineau.
The popular winter festival includes ice sculptures on Sparks Street, the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park and interactive art installations and other features in the ByWard Market.
Events this weekend include the Canada Remembers the 1998 Ice Storm exhibit at the National War Memorial, the Kids Zone in Jacques-Cartier Park, Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe, sleight rides around the ByWard Market, Winter Fun at the Bank of Canada Museum, Ice Dig at Jacques-Cartier Park, and Jessy Lindsay and Qattuu on Saturday and Sunday on Sparks Street.
For a complete list of events, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.
Capital Hoops Classic
Ottawa bragging rights are on the line at the Capital Hoops Classic.
The Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees meet in basketball action Friday night at TD Place.
The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
For tickets, visit tdplace.ca.
Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival
Enjoy the sounds of jazz during the Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival this weekend.
The lineup includes Okan, Right in the Eye, Sarah Neufeld, Kenny Barron and Thus Owls.
For information and tickets, visit https://ottawajazzfestival.com/.
Ontario Winter Games
The first weekend of events are underway at the Ontario Winter Games across Renfrew County.
Events this weekend include Ringette in Arnprior, Futsal in Petawawa, artistic swimming in Petawawa, curling at the Renfrew Curling Rink in Renfrew and men's hockey in Renfrew.
For a complete list of events and schedules, visit renfrewcounty2023.ca.
Alex Cuba
Alex Cuba takes the stage at the Babs Asper Theatre at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31472.
Shiverfest
Celebrate winter at Shiverfest in Manotick this weekend.
Shiverfest runs Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.manotickvca.org/shiverfest.
RCMP Musical Ride Stables
The RCMP invites you to tour the Musical Ride Stables on Saturday.
During Winterlude, drop in to tour the stables and meet the horses and riders.
The RCMP Musical Ride open house at the RCMP Musical Ride Stables on Sandridge Road runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Ottawa RV Expo and Sale
Checkout the latest selection of RVs this weekend at the Ottawa RV Expo and Sale at the EY Centre.
For more information, visit https://rvshowsontario.ca/ottawa/
Eastern Canadian Ski Championships
The Eastern Canadian cross-country ski championships are set for this weekend at the Nakkertok Ski Centre in Gatineau.
Over 670 skiers from across eastern Canada are scheduled to compete.
Friday's events have been cancelled due to the extreme cold temperatures.
For more information, visit https://easterns.ca/
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs. (Camp Fortune has cancelled night skiing on Friday night due to the cold weather).
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que. (Edelweiss will be closed on Friday due to the cold weather).
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes Friday night at the Leon's Centre. It's Pride Night at the Frontenacs game.
Game time is 7 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit https://kingstonfrontenacs.com/.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques host Saint John on Saturday at the Slush Puppie Centre.
Game time is 4 p.m.
Reelout Queer Film Festival
The Reelout Queer Film Festival continues until Sunday at the Screening Room in Kingston.
For more information, visit https://www.reelout.com/.
Optik Installation
Checkout the Optik Installation in Kingston's Market Square.
Optik is an interactive installation that utilizes lights and sounds to create a colourful symphony of music with just a spin of the wheel.
Optik runs until Feb. 10.
University sports
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's hockey team hosts Montreal Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Friday night at the Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's men's and women's volleyball teams host Western Friday and Saturday night at the main gym. The women's game starts at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's women's hockey team hosts York Friday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The Queen's men's hockey team hosts Ontario Tech Saturday night at the Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Queen's hosts the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees in OUA basketball action on Sunday at the main gym. The women's game starts at 1 p.m., followed by the men's game at 3 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 3-5
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Nearly 6 in 10 public transit users say they feel less safe commuting after string of violent attacks
After a string of violent attacks on public transit in Toronto and other cities, a new survey has found that nearly six in 10 public transit users in Canada say they feel less safe or somewhat less safe while commuting.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Woman says Russian Embassy denies her consular services, cites Facebook page
A Russian woman says she has been denied consular services by her country's embassy in Canada over claims her Facebook activity poses a security threat.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
Provincial and territorial finance ministers to meet in Toronto
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting an in-person meeting today with the provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto.
Criticism of Trudeau increases in Western Canada: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that more people in Western Canada now support a change in the federal government compared to a similar poll from June.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are extreme cold warnings cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating after children ingest cannabis edibles at Sackville middle school
Police in Sackville, N.B., are investigating after seven children ingested cannabis edibles at a middle school on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Extreme cold blast of Arctic air reaches most of Ontario
Those heading outside this morning are being advised to bundle up as the Greater Toronto Area and nearly all of Ontario experience a bout of bone-chilling cold.
-
NEW
NEW | More than 70 per cent of Ontarians feel less safe on transit than a year ago, survey suggests
About 71 per cent of Ontarians feel less or somewhat less safe using public transportation than they did a year ago, a new survey suggests.
-
'We win or it’s free' paralegal bribed court clerk in traffic ticket fixing scheme: testimony alleges
A paralegal firm whose tagline is “we win or it’s free” bribed a Toronto traffic court clerk to change legal records to make it look like they had won, said the clerk in the first time he has testified publicly about the case.
Montreal
-
EXTREME COLD
EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap
Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
-
OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Student presentation in Sudbury to go ahead, despite board opposition
The past few weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for 16-year-old Ra'Jah Mohamed, a student at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.
London
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme Cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and schools in the region.
-
Investigation underway in near east London
Police and London fire are on scene in the area of Adelaide Street north between Pall Mall Street and Piccadilly Street.
-
'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash
One person has died and four others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. She has since ben identified by her former cheerleading coach as 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie.
Winnipeg
-
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
Niverville transforms obsolete lagoon into a healthy wetland
Ducks Unlimited Canada is celebrating World Wetlands Day by highlighting a success story in Niverville, Man.
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested multiple people and one person was taken to hospital following reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
'Time to move on': Reaction as Udo Haan found not criminally responsible for wife’s death, house explosion
A Kitchener man, who was charged with killing his wife and then blowing up their home in 2018, has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings for Waterloo region and surrounding areas
A blast of cold Arctic air is expected to reach southern Ontario Thursday night paired with possible heavy blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.
Calgary
-
Calgary office vacancy rate declining as business community returning to city's core
After years of decline, demand for Calgary's downtown commercial real estate is showing signs of returning to life.
-
Pastor Artur Pawlowski goes to trial for Coutts border blockade sermon
Artur Pawlowski is charged with breaching a release order and mischief for inciting people at the border crossing, where truckers gathered to block a highway.
-
Curling Canada says pregnancy exemption to be expanded in 2024
Curling Canada says it is opening up its pregnancy exemption eligibility to all teams competing at next year's Canadian women's and men's championships, with the announcement coming a day after the organization came under fire for limiting the exemption to just the top five teams in the rankings.
Saskatoon
-
Former student says she was 'groomed' by Saskatoon educator accused of sexual assault
Aaron Benneweis, 46, has been charged by Saskatoon Police with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority.
-
Former Sask. Energy worker believes cancer is linked to gas exposure on the job
Brian Hodgkinson always knew there was benzene in natural gas — after all, he spent 40 years working with it for SaskPower, then SaskEnergy.
-
Report calling on city to create warning system for drivers during heavy rain, flooding
A report written and reviewed by Saskatoon Water is calling on the city to create a warning system, in particular for drivers, when roadways become “dangerously flooded” due to heavy rain.
Edmonton
-
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
-
New artwork blooms in central Edmonton
A new public art installation has blossomed in a downtown Edmonton neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Daughter speaks out after Mounties charged in death of Indigenous man in Prince George
CTV News has learned that four of five RCMP officers facing charges in the death of an Indigenous man during an arrest in Prince George are still on active duty.
-
Killer sentenced to 15 years in 2020 South Vancouver slaying
A man who was gunned down outside of his business in South Vancouver never got the chance to meet his daughter, a court heard as his killer was sentenced.
-
Ad for tap-to-donate teddy bear designed for street youth is part of provocative campaign
A nationwide billboard campaign that appears to promote grunge-chic clothing for street youth is causing confusion and igniting debate.
Regina
-
Provincial government looks for ways to ease workload for Sask. doctors
The provincial government is looking for ways to ease the workload for Saskatchewan doctors. It is proposing that pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and paramedics play a greater role in treating patients.
-
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
-
'Embrace our winter': Frost 2.0 puts final touches on festival prep
The final details are being chiselled into place at the REAL District in preparation for the second annual Frost Festival taking place Feb. 3 to 12.