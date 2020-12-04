OTTAWA -- With three weekends left until Christmas, there are many activities happening across the region.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Lace up the skates

The Sens Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Lansdowne Park Skating Court is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (weather permitting)

The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink is open daily. For information on skating times, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/jim-tubman-chevrolet-rink

Indoor public skating is available at 11 City of Ottawa arenas. For information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/skating

Santa's Parade of Lights – Drive-Thru in Orleans

Enjoy Santa's Parade of Lights from the comfort of your vehicle.

The parade is Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the OC Transpo Park & Ride at Place d'Orleans.

Santa will be on his float and an Ottawa Fire Service ladder truck will be holding up an LED Christmas Tree.

Volunteers will be collecting toys or cash donations for the Salvation Army's Toy Mountain campaign.

Christmas Parade of Lights in Clarence-Rockland

Clarence-Rockland is hosting a drive-thru Christmas Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Follow the route and admire the floats from your vehicle.

The parade is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Clarence-Rockland Arena parking lot, located at 8710 County Road 17 in Rockland.

Magic of Lights Ottawa

Enjoy a dazzling, drive-thru holiday lights experience from the comfort of your vehicle at Wesley Clover Parks.

Magic of Lights features favourite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The cost is $22 + HST and fees online or $35 at the gate Friday-Sunday.

Magic of Lights runs until Jan. 9, 2021.

For more information, visit wesleycloverparks.com

Christmas Lights Across Canada

The 36th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada lights up the national capital region.

Enjoy the pathway of lights that brighten Confederation Boulevard, Canada's ceremonial route that circles the heart of the capital. Follow the route and admire the illuminated sites including the National War Memorial, the Garden of Provinces and Territories and the view from the Alexandra Bridge.

Christmas Lights Across Canada runs nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. until Jan. 7.

Lights at Lansdowne

Lights at Lansdowne will light up the area in and around Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza and other elements at Lansdowne.

The Lights at Lansdowne is free.

A Country Christmas at Saunders Farm

It is a Country Christmas at Saunders Farm this holiday season.

During the day, enjoy mazes, play structures, wagon rides, patios and a Christmas Artisan Market. Session times are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person

At night, enjoy the Holiday Light & Sound Drive-Through Show. It's a two kilometre drive through the 180-year-old family farm and magical forest. Tickets are $25 a vehicle online and $36 at the gate.

For ticket information, visit saundersfarm.com

Christmas Village at Stanley's Farm

Enjoy the spirit of the Christmas holidays at Stanley's Farm.

The visit includes a tractor-drawn sleigh ride to the Christmas Villages, where you can explore the village, play games, see the animals in the barn and meet Santa Claus.

The fully outdoors activity is one hour long.

Bookings at the Christmas Village are for up to six persons. The cost is $120.

For more information, visit https://stanleysfarm.com/

Vintage Village of Lights: Drive-through edition

Share in the holiday cheer with your household at Cumberland Heritage Village Museum.

This year, the Vintage Village of Lights is a drive-through experience, allowing you to pass through a 1920s and 30s village illuminated by over 30,000 lights.

The cost is $25 per vehicle.

For more information, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/museums-and-historic-sites/cumberland-heritage-village-museum#programs-and-special-events

For tickets, visit https://apps102.ottawa.ca/Start/start.asp

Enchanted Holiday Drive

The Enchanted Holiday Drive at Karters' Korner on Fallowfield Road. Enjoy the immersive holiday drive-thru experience until Dec. 22.

For more information, visit https://www.enchantedottawa.ca/

Alight at Night at Upper Canada Village

Eastern Ontario's biggest outdoor lights festival continues until Jan. 2 at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Over one million lights adorn the heritage buildings, trees, and fences of Upper Canada Village creating a one-of-a-kind magical backdrop for the annual Alight at Night Festival.

Tickets are $14 each. No walk-in tickets are available at admission.

Visit uppercanadavillage.com for details on tickets.

Winter experience at Parc Omega

The magic of the holidays has arrived at Parc Omega in Montebello.

Enjoy snowshoeing and walking trails, horse-drawn carriage rides, the wolf observatory and a brand-new outdoor skating trail, along with a massive outdoor fireplace.

Santa will be visiting the park every Saturday and Sunday in December so he can train his reindeer before the long trip on Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit www.parcomega.ca

Holiday Drive-In in Orleans

Symphony Senior Living Orléans is hosting a holiday drive-in movie weekend.

Enjoy movies on a 30-foot screen in the parking lot Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

A limited number of spots are available at a cost of $40 per vehicle. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Ottawa Mission to help with the purchasing of winter coats, boots, scarves and other items for its clients.

Ottawa Farmers' Market December Market

The Ottawa Farmers Market December Market at Lansdowne Park is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit ottawafarmersmarket.ca

Orleans United Church Christmas Bazaar

It's the final weekend for the Orleans United Church Christmas Bazaar.

This year's annual Bazaar is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit https://oucchristmasmarket.ca/

Watson's Mill Virtual Christmas Craft Market

The Watson's Mill team has moved the annual Christmas Market online.

Shop safely in the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day until Dec. 13.

For more information, visit www.watsonsmill.com

Amanda Rheaume

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy a livestream performance by Ottawa-raised Amanda Rheaume.

The free show begins at 8 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27490

James Ehnes Plays Beethoven with the NAC Orchestra

Join the NAC Orchestra Saturday night for a concert of all Beethoven, featuring the esteemed Artist in Residence, James Ehnes.

The free livestream performance begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27864

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Forever Changed – Stories from the Second World War

The Canadian War Museum presents "Forever Changed – Stories from the Second World War."

Forever Changed marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and explores the first-hand impact of war on the lives of Canadians.

The exhibit runs until Sept. 6, 2021.

For more information, visit www.warmuseum.ca/foreverchanged

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau