KINGSTON -- Seven days after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a Kingston, Ont. nail salon, no new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in the eastern Ontario city.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Canada Day.

Thirty cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at Binh's Nails and Spa salon, including six workers and several clients.

Last Thursday, the health unit ordered more than 500 people to self-isolate after declaring the outbreak at the nail salon.

Approximately 4,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kingston since last Wednesday.

There are 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, including 30 over the past week.