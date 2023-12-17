OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 20-year-old man in critical condition after Michele Heights shooting

    Ottawa police say a man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Michele Heights neighbourhood.

    Several people called 9-1-1 at around 2:30 p.m. to report a shooting on Michele Drive near Penny Drive.

    According to police, the 20-year-old man was located on the scene. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

    There has been no word yet of any arrests.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

