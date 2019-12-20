Onion Tourtière
OTTAWA -- In this variation of a French Canadian holiday favourite, pork, onions, allspice and apples are combined to create a uniquely flavoured main dish pie.
Baking Time: 35 minutes
Preparation Time:
Cooking Time:
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 500 g ground Ontario Pork
- 4 Ontario Onions, chopped
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground allspice
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper
- 2 Ontario Apples, cored and sliced
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) cinnamon
- 1 9-inch (23 cm) unbaked pastry pie crust
- 1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten
Instructions
In large skillet, over medium heat, cook pork, onions, salt, allspice and pepper, breaking up with wooden spoon, for 7 to 10 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove with slotted spoon to 9-inch (23 cm) pie plate or 4 cup (1 L) casserole dish; let cool. Arrange apple slices on top of meat mixture. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon.
On lightly floured surface, roll out pastry into 10-inch (25 cm) circle; lay over filling. Trim and flute pastry edge. With sharp knife, cut 5 steam vents in top. Brush with egg. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Nutritional information
- PROTEIN: 27 grams
- FAT: 33 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 41 grams
CALORIES 569