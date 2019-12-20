In large skillet, over medium heat, cook pork, onions, salt, allspice and pepper, breaking up with wooden spoon, for 7 to 10 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove with slotted spoon to 9-inch (23 cm) pie plate or 4 cup (1 L) casserole dish; let cool. Arrange apple slices on top of meat mixture. Sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon.

On lightly floured surface, roll out pastry into 10-inch (25 cm) circle; lay over filling. Trim and flute pastry edge. With sharp knife, cut 5 steam vents in top. Brush with egg. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.