

Hannah Berge, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a federal offender who is wanted for two recent bank robberies in Ottawa.

Police say Kirk Nichols robbed a bank at gunpoint along the 200-block of Rideau Street on June 27. They say he also robbed a bank on Montreal Road on June 24.

No injuries were reported at either incident, but Nichols is considered armed and dangerous. He is also wanted by the O.P.P. on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions of his statutory release.

Nichols is described as a 61-year-old white male, 6’2” and weighs 200 lbs. He has grey-brown balding hair and tattoos on his forearms and chest. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Anyone who has contact with Nichols is urged to call 911, if it is safe to do so.