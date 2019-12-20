Meatballs with Spicy Tomato Sauce
OTTAWA -- Flavourful baked meatballs, coated in a spicy tomato sauce are a crowd-pleasing tapa. Be sure to serve with crusty bread to soak up the yummy sauce.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: about 35 minutes
Baking Time: 12 minutes
Serves 9 as an appetizer
(Makes approx. 30 meatballs)
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil
- 1 Ontario Onion, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) tomato paste
- 4 cloves Ontario Garlic, pressed
- 2 cans (28 oz/796 mL each) diced tomatoes with liquid
- 2 tsp (10 mL) each dried oregano leaves and paprika
- 3/4 tsp (4 mL) each salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar
- 1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh whole wheat breadcrumbs
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped Ontario Green Onion
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Milk
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cumin
- 500 g ground lean Ontario Pork
Instructions
In large deep skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook onion, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and 2 cloves of the garlic. Add tomatoes, 1 tsp (5 mL) each of the oregano and paprika, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each of the salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Increase heat to high; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes or until thickened. Stir in sugar.
Meanwhile, in medium bowl, using fork, stir together egg, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the parsley, green onion, milk, cumin, remaining garlic, oregano, paprika, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Add pork; mix until combined. Shape into 30 meatballs, about 1 tbsp (15 mL) each. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until no longer pink inside.
Stir meatballs into skillet, cover and simmer gently, for 5 minutes. Spoon sauce and meatballs on individual plates and sprinkle with remaining parsley, dividing equally.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 13 grams
FAT: 12 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 17 grams
CALORIES: 235
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 690 mg