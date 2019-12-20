OTTAWA -- Flavourful baked meatballs, coated in a spicy tomato sauce are a crowd-pleasing tapa. Be sure to serve with crusty bread to soak up the yummy sauce.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: about 35 minutes

Baking Time: 12 minutes

Serves 9 as an appetizer

(Makes approx. 30 meatballs)

Ingredients

2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

1 Ontario Onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp (25 mL) tomato paste

4 cloves Ontario Garlic, pressed

2 cans (28 oz/796 mL each) diced tomatoes with liquid

2 tsp (10 mL) each dried oregano leaves and paprika

3/4 tsp (4 mL) each salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup (125 mL) fresh whole wheat breadcrumbs

1/3 cup (75 mL) finely chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped Ontario Green Onion

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Milk

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cumin

500 g ground lean Ontario Pork

Instructions

In large deep skillet, heat oil over medium heat; cook onion, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and 2 cloves of the garlic. Add tomatoes, 1 tsp (5 mL) each of the oregano and paprika, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each of the salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Increase heat to high; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, stirring occasionally for 20 minutes or until thickened. Stir in sugar.

Meanwhile, in medium bowl, using fork, stir together egg, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the parsley, green onion, milk, cumin, remaining garlic, oregano, paprika, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Add pork; mix until combined. Shape into 30 meatballs, about 1 tbsp (15 mL) each. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until no longer pink inside.

Stir meatballs into skillet, cover and simmer gently, for 5 minutes. Spoon sauce and meatballs on individual plates and sprinkle with remaining parsley, dividing equally.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 13 grams

FAT: 12 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 17 grams

CALORIES: 235

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 690 mg