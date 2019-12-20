OTTAWA -- An easy to make bar with all the flavours of apple crisp plus yummy caramel. You can bake a double batch as these bars freeze well up to one month.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Baking Time: 35 minutes

Serves 24

Ingredients

1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar

3/4 cup (175 mL) butter, at room temperature

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1-3/4 cup (425 mL) all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) quick-cooking oats

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped pecans

4 cups (1L) peeled and coarsely chopped Ontario Apples (about 4), such as Empire, Cortland or Spartan

Spartan 2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) each ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg

ground cinnamon and ground nutmeg 40 soft caramels, unwrapped

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Milk

Instructions

In large bowl, using electric mixer, beat brown sugar, butter and vanilla until light and fluffy. Set aside 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the flour. Add remaining flour, oats, salt and baking soda; mix well. Stir in pecans. Set aside 1-1/2 cup (375 mL). Press remaining oat mixture into a 13- x 9-inch (3.5 L) baking pan lined with parchment paper.

In medium bowl, toss apples with reserved flour, cinnamon and nutmeg; spoon over crust. In small saucepan, melt caramels and milk over medium low heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes. Drizzle over apples and top with reserved oat mixture.

Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool for 15 minutes before cutting into bars. Refrigerate any leftover bars.

Nutritional Information

1 Bar