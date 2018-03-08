

Foodland Ontario





Chock full of hearty ingredients, this hand-held pastry is sure to satisfy. They are the ultimate grab-and-go meal, perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Preparation Time: 45 minutes

Chilling Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Baking Time: 35 minutes

Makes 4

2-1/2 cups (625 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) dry mustard

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

3/4 cup (175 mL) chilled butter, cut into large pieces

6 tbsp (90 mL) cold water (approx.)

Filling:

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) diced Ontario Onion

3/4 cup (175 mL) diced Ontario Turnip or Rutabaga

Rutabaga 3/4 cup (175 mL) diced Ontario Cabbage

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Carrot

3/4 cup (175 mL) diced Black Forest ham

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme leaves

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and ground nutmeg

salt and ground nutmeg 2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 mL) chicken broth

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

In food processor, blendflour, mustard and salt. Add butter and pulse until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Add water, 1 tbsp (15 mL) at a time while pulsing, until pastry comes together (pastry will still look floury). Remove to lightly floured surface. Bring pastry together by kneading about 10 times and then shape into flat disc. Wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Filling: In medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in onion, carrot, turnip, and cabbage; cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in ham, thyme, salt and nutmeg; cook for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with flour and cook, stirring for another minute. Stir in broth and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed. Set aside to cool.

Remove pastry from refrigerator and cut into four equal pieces. Roll each into a circle about 6-inches (15 cm) in diameter. Brush edges with some of the beaten egg. Spoon about 1/2 cup (125 mL) of filling into centre of each. Bring up opposite sides to enclose filling and seal; crimp edges. Place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Brush with remaining egg. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 16 grams

FAT: 44 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 70 grams

CALORIES: 740

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 1314 mg