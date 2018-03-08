Part potato pancake and part latke, this boxty is the perfect balance between the two. Crispy on the exterior and tender in the middle, you can serve this as a side dish or as a base for poached eggs.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Makes 16

  • 1/2cup(125 mL) crème fraiche
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey
  • 1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes

Batter:

  • 1 cup (250 mL) firmly packed grated Ontario Sweet Potato (1 medium)
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooked mashed Ontario Potatoes
  • 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda
  • 2  green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
  • 1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper
  • 1-1/2 cup (375 mL) Ontario Buttermilk
  • 4 tsp (20 mL) each butter and vegetable oil
  • Garnish: Sliced green onion

In small bowl, combine crème fraiche, honey and red pepper flakes; set aside.

Batter: In large bowl, combine sweet potato, mashed potatoes, flour, baking soda, green onions, salt and pepper. Stir in buttermilk until well combined.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tsp (5 mL) each of the butter and the oil; heat until butter is melted. Pour 1/4 cup (50 mL) batter for each pancake into skillet. Cook for 4 minutes or until bottoms are golden; turn and cook for 4 minutes longer or until golden. Remove to warm plate and keep warm in low temperature oven. Repeat with remaining butter, oil and batter.  

To serve, top each pancake with a dollop of the reserved crème fraiche. Sprinkle with green onion.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (2 pancakes):

PROTEIN:                        4 grams

FAT:                                  10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE:        28 grams

CALORIES:                     225          

FIBRE:                              2 grams

SODIUM:                          510 mg