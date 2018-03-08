

Foodland Ontario





Part potato pancake and part latke, this boxty is the perfect balance between the two. Crispy on the exterior and tender in the middle, you can serve this as a side dish or as a base for poached eggs.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

Makes 16

1/2cup(125 mL) crème fraiche

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Honey

1/4 tsp (1 mL) crushed red pepper flakes

Batter:

1 cup (250 mL) firmly packed grated Ontario Sweet Potato (1 medium)

1/2 cup (125 mL) cooked mashed Ontario Potatoes

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp (5 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) Ontario Buttermilk

4 tsp (20 mL) each butter and vegetable oil

butter and vegetable oil Garnish: Sliced green onion

In small bowl, combine crème fraiche, honey and red pepper flakes; set aside.

Batter: In large bowl, combine sweet potato, mashed potatoes, flour, baking soda, green onions, salt and pepper. Stir in buttermilk until well combined.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tsp (5 mL) each of the butter and the oil; heat until butter is melted. Pour 1/4 cup (50 mL) batter for each pancake into skillet. Cook for 4 minutes or until bottoms are golden; turn and cook for 4 minutes longer or until golden. Remove to warm plate and keep warm in low temperature oven. Repeat with remaining butter, oil and batter.

To serve, top each pancake with a dollop of the reserved crème fraiche. Sprinkle with green onion.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (2 pancakes):

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 28 grams

CALORIES: 225

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 510 mg