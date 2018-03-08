

This recipe takes very little effort yet yields the most amazing results. Perfect for a chilly day, this braised dish is the ideal comfort food. Dublin coddle, a warming meal of sausages and potatoes, dates back to the 1700s and is traditionally thought of as a city dish eaten in the winter months.

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time:10 minutes

Baking Time: 3-1/2 hours

Serves 4

4 slices Ontario Bacon, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

6 Ontario Pork Sausages

4 Ontario Potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 Ontario Onions, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) rounds

Half Ontario Cabbage, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) wedges

Salt and pepper

3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth

1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley

In large Dutch oven, over medium heat, cook bacon until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add sausages, cook until brown on all sides but not cooked through. Remove and cut each sausage in half.

In same Dutch oven, layer half of the potatoes, onions, cabbage, sausage and bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Repeat layer; pour broth over. Cover with tight fitting lid and bake in 300°F (150°C) oven for 3-1/2 hours or until vegetables are tender.

To serve, sprinkle with parsley.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 33 grams

FAT: 39 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 53 grams

CALORIES: 695

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 1912 mg