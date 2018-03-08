Dublin Coddle
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 11:52AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 12:14PM EST
This recipe takes very little effort yet yields the most amazing results. Perfect for a chilly day, this braised dish is the ideal comfort food. Dublin coddle, a warming meal of sausages and potatoes, dates back to the 1700s and is traditionally thought of as a city dish eaten in the winter months.
Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Cooking Time:10 minutes
Baking Time: 3-1/2 hours
Serves 4
- 4 slices Ontario Bacon, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces
- 6 Ontario Pork Sausages
- 4 Ontario Potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 2 Ontario Onions, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) rounds
- Half Ontario Cabbage, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) wedges
- Salt and pepper
- 3 cups (750 mL) chicken broth
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Parsley
In large Dutch oven, over medium heat, cook bacon until soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside. Add sausages, cook until brown on all sides but not cooked through. Remove and cut each sausage in half.
In same Dutch oven, layer half of the potatoes, onions, cabbage, sausage and bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Repeat layer; pour broth over. Cover with tight fitting lid and bake in 300°F (150°C) oven for 3-1/2 hours or until vegetables are tender.
To serve, sprinkle with parsley.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 33 grams
FAT: 39 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 53 grams
CALORIES: 695
FIBRE: 5 grams
SODIUM: 1912 mg