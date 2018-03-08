Apple Amber
Foodland Ontario
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 11:53AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 12:11PM EST
This unique dessert brings out all the amazing flavours that local apples have to offer. Paired with a luscious gingered whipped cream, they are perfect for either dessert or to enjoy with a cup of tea.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time:10 minutes
Baking Time: 30 minutes
Serves 6
- 5 cups (1.25 L) peeled and quartered Ontario Apples, such as Cortland or Empire (about 5)
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) water
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground ginger and nutmeg
- 4 Ontario Eggs, separated
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped toasted walnuts
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch
- 1 cup (250 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) icing sugar
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) minced candied ginger (about 6 pieces)
Place half of the apples in food processer and pulse until finely chopped but not puréed. Remove to large saucepan; repeat with remaining apples. Add sugar, water, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to apples. Over medium heat, bring mixture to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
In small bowl, place egg yolks (freeze or refrigerate egg whites for another use). Stir egg yolks just enough to break them up; add to warm apple mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in walnuts and cornstarch. Divide mixture evenly between six greased 3/4-cup (175 mL) ramekins. Place ramekins on baking sheet and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until firm; about 30 minutes
Just before serving, in medium bowl, using electric mixer on medium speed, beat whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add icing sugar; until stiff peaks form. Fold in candied ginger.
Serve warm or chilled with candied ginger whipped cream.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 6 grams
FAT: 20 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 30 grams
CALORIES: 320
FIBRE: 2 grams
SODIUM: 60 mg