This unique dessert brings out all the amazing flavours that local apples have to offer. Paired with a luscious gingered whipped cream, they are perfect for either dessert or to enjoy with a cup of tea.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time:10 minutes

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Serves 6

5 cups (1.25 L) peeled and quartered Ontario Apples, such as Cortland or Empire (about 5)

Empire (about 5) 3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) water

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground ginger and nutmeg

ground ginger and nutmeg 4 Ontario Eggs, separated

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped toasted walnuts

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

1 cup (250 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1 tbsp (15 mL) icing sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) minced candied ginger (about 6 pieces)

Place half of the apples in food processer and pulse until finely chopped but not puréed. Remove to large saucepan; repeat with remaining apples. Add sugar, water, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to apples. Over medium heat, bring mixture to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are soft, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

In small bowl, place egg yolks (freeze or refrigerate egg whites for another use). Stir egg yolks just enough to break them up; add to warm apple mixture, stirring constantly. Stir in walnuts and cornstarch. Divide mixture evenly between six greased 3/4-cup (175 mL) ramekins. Place ramekins on baking sheet and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until firm; about 30 minutes

Just before serving, in medium bowl, using electric mixer on medium speed, beat whipping cream until soft peaks form. Add icing sugar; until stiff peaks form. Fold in candied ginger.

Serve warm or chilled with candied ginger whipped cream.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 6 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 30 grams

CALORIES: 320

FIBRE: 2 grams

SODIUM: 60 mg