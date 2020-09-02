Advertisement
12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday
OTTAWA -- For the ninth time in 10 days, Ottawa is seeing a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases.
Ottawa Public Health reported 12 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Wednesday. No new deaths linked to the virus were announced.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,987 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 267 deaths.
There are currently 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, including one in the intensive care unit.
Across Ontario, 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. There have been 42,544 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Peel Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, while there are 43 new cases in Toronto.
Active cases of COVID-19
There are currently 206 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 219 active cases on Tuesday.
A total of 2,514 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are considered resolved.
Case by case breakdown of COVID-19
Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:
- 0-9 years old: One new case (120 cases total)
- 10-19 years-old: One new cases (210 cases total)
- 20-29 years-old: Three new cases (517 cases total)
- 30-39 years-old: Two fewer case (400 cases total)
- 40-49 years-old: Two new cases (371 cases total)
- 50-59 years-old: Two new case (402 cases total)
- 60-69-years-old: One new cases (286 cases total)
- 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (201 cases total)
- 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (278 cases total)
- 90+ years: Zero new cases (202 cases total)
Institutional Outbreaks
Ottawa Public Health reported one new COVID-19 outbreak at an institutions on Wednesday. There are now 17 active COVID-19 outbreaks.
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:
- Andrew Fleck Children's Services
- Beacon Learning Centre
- Billingswood Manor
- Centrepointe Childcare
- Christian Horizons
- Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp)
- Forest Hill Long-term Care Home
- Garry J. Armstrong
- Landmark Court
- Madonna Care Community
- New Edinburgh Square Chartwell (NEW)
- Oakpark Retirement
- Portobello Manor
- Rockcliffe Retirement Residence
- St. Louis Residence
- Timberwalk Retirement Community
- West End Villa
A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.