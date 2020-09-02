OTTAWA -- For the ninth time in 10 days, Ottawa is seeing a double-digit increase in COVID-19 cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Wednesday. No new deaths linked to the virus were announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,987 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 267 deaths.

There are currently 11 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, including one in the intensive care unit.

Across Ontario, 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. There have been 42,544 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Peel Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19, while there are 43 new cases in Toronto.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are currently 206 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 219 active cases on Tuesday.

A total of 2,514 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are considered resolved.

Case by case breakdown of COVID-19

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (120 cases total)

10-19 years-old: One new cases (210 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (517 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Two fewer case (400 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (371 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Two new case (402 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (286 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (201 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (278 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (202 cases total)

Institutional Outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health reported one new COVID-19 outbreak at an institutions on Wednesday. There are now 17 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Beacon Learning Centre Billingswood Manor Centrepointe Childcare Christian Horizons Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Garry J. Armstrong Landmark Court Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell (NEW) Oakpark Retirement Portobello Manor Rockcliffe Retirement Residence St. Louis Residence Timberwalk Retirement Community West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.