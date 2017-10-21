Two hurt after small plane crashes near Gatineau airport
Gatineau firefighters say mechanical problems are likely to blame for the crash, adding a number of airport crew had to join the search for the plane.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 5:58PM EDT
Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed near the Gatineau Airport Saturday afternoon.
Paramedics, fire, and police remain on scene.